ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SIH highlights role of physical therapy in Covid-19 rehabilitation

09 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: World Physical Therapy Day is celebrated every year on the 8th of September. The day is an opportunity for physical therapists to create awareness about the fundamental contribution therapist makes in keeping people pain free, mobile and independent.

The focus for this year’s World PT Day is rehabilitation and long Covid-19 and the role of physiotherapists in the treatment and management of people affected by long Covid-19.

Shifa International Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department carried out multiple activities focusing on creating awareness regarding the role of physical therapy in the Covid-19 rehabilitation process.

Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Officer, SIH stated with regard to the Physical Therapy Day, physiotherapy is an established profession globally and the role physical therapists are playing during this pandemic in the management of patients admitted to hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 is commendable.

Kashif Khan, Associate General Manager Rehabilitation Department, SIH stated, physical therapists aim to improve physical recovery following acute illness. He shared the data suggest that physiotherapy is beneficial for improved respiratory mechanism and physical rehabilitation in the long Covid-19.

Ms Faiza Badar, Manager Rehabilitation Department, SIH while highlighting the importance of continuation of care after discharge from hospital, talked about the integration of technology-based healthcare solutions, how patients can access experienced and qualified physical therapists and other healthcare services at their doorstep utilizing home health services.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 World Physical Therapy Day Kashif Khan Ms Faiza Badar

Comments

Comments are closed.

SIH highlights role of physical therapy in Covid-19 rehabilitation

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories