Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 94,215 tonnes of cargo comprising 70,460 tonnes of import cargo and 23,755 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 70,460 tonnes comprised of 24,203 tonnes of containerised cargo; 16,257 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,656 tonnes of DAP; 4,319 tonnes of palm kernel expeller and 21,025 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 23,755 tonnes comprised of 23,755 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,455 containers comprising of 1,542 containers of import and 1,913 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 704 of 20’s and 391 of 40’s loaded while 56 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 563 of 20’s and 356 of 40’s loaded containers while 28 of 20’s and 305 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four vessels namely SEA Dolphin, M T Karachi, YM Express and Kota Naluri carrying containers and tankers are currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely Mari Ugland, Sofia Express, New Hellas, Conelia I, CT Forntier, Ever Ursula, and Viking Emerald sailed out to sea during the reported period.

