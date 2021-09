Mian Asad made secretary Economic Affairs Division

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Mian Asad Hayaud Din, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services as new secretary Economic Affairs Division.

The Establishment Division notified the appointment of the new secretary Economic Affairs, here on Tuesday.

The notification stated, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as secretary, Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.