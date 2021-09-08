S Korean CG visits SU’s ‘Area Study Centre’

HYDERABAD: Consul General of Republic of Korea in Karachi Kim Haksung visited Sindh University’s Area Study Centre, Far East & Southeast Asia and donated over 100 books written on Korean culture, history, politics and economic affairs.

Director of the Area Study Centre Dr Mukesh Kumar Khatwani received the guest and briefed him about the research and academic activities being carried out in the centre.

On the occasion, the Korean diplomat expressed his desire to collaborate with Area Study Centre in order to boost research activities for want of mutual interest.

“We can organize joint seminars, workshops and exhibitions at ASC and bring scholars from both the countries together on a single platform so that they may be provided with the opportunity to share their experiences with each other”, he said.

The diplomat also expressed his interest to sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening cooperation between Area Study Centre and Korean Embassy Office in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021