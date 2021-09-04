Markets
LME official prices
04 Sep 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2300.00 2694.50 9347.00 2391.50 19365.00 33942.00 2987.50 2344.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2300.00 2694.50 9347.00 2391.50 19365.00 33942.00 2987.50 2344.50
3-months Buyer 2300.00 2705.50 9354.50 2288.50 19318.00 33533.00 2996.00 2320.00
3-months Seller 2300.00 2705.50 9354.50 2288.50 19318.00 33533.00 2996.00 2320.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31473.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31473.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
