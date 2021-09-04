Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
04 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 3, 2021).
========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================================
Pearl Sec. Abbott Lab. 18,500 787.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,500 787.28
Topline Sec. AGP Limited 7,000 115.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 115.95
Habib Metro.Fin. Agriautos Ind. 13,717 230.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,717 230.00
Inv. Managers Sec. BYCO Petroleum 1,000,000 10.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 10.13
Topline Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 251.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 251.60
Progressive Securities Ghani Global Glass 20,000 24.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 24.40
Axis Global Ghani Global Holding 30,500 47.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,500 47.91
Topline Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 1,000 1,551.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 1,551.00
Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 50,000 33.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 33.62
TS Sec. Pak Suzuki 5,000 355.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 355.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 18,300 111.00
Topline Sec. 10,000 109.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,300 110.40
MRA Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 122,000 5.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,000 5.97
Float Sec. (Pvt) Ltd Tariq Glass 3,000 107.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 107.90
Topline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 161.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 161.90
MRA Sec. Worldcall Telecom 43,500 3.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,500 3.73
========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,377,517
========================================================================================
