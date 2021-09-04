ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 3, 2021).

========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member                           Company                         Turnover          Rates
Name                                                            of Shares
========================================================================================
Pearl Sec.                       Abbott Lab.                       18,500         787.28
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          18,500         787.28
Topline Sec.                     AGP Limited                        7,000         115.95
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,000         115.95
Habib Metro.Fin.                 Agriautos Ind.                    13,717         230.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          13,717         230.00
Inv. Managers Sec.               BYCO Petroleum                 1,000,000          10.13
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,000,000          10.13
Topline Sec.                     Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                5,000         251.60
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000         251.60
Progressive Securities           Ghani Global Glass                20,000          24.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          20,000          24.40
Axis Global                      Ghani Global Holding              30,500          47.91
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,500          47.91
Topline Sec.                     Mari Petroleum Co.                 1,000       1,551.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       1,551.00
Topline Sec.                     Pak Elektron                      50,000          33.62
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000          33.62
TS Sec.                          Pak Suzuki                         5,000         355.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000         355.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                 Pioneer Cement                    18,300         111.00
Topline Sec.                                                       10,000         109.30
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          28,300         110.40
MRA Sec.                         Service Fabrics (R)              122,000           5.97
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         122,000           5.97
Float Sec. (Pvt) Ltd             Tariq Glass                        3,000         107.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,000         107.90
Topline Sec.                     TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 30,000         161.90
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000         161.90
MRA Sec.                         Worldcall Telecom                 43,500           3.73
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          43,500           3.73
========================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                 1,377,517
========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

