KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (September 3, 2021).

======================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================== Pearl Sec. Abbott Lab. 18,500 787.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,500 787.28 Topline Sec. AGP Limited 7,000 115.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 115.95 Habib Metro.Fin. Agriautos Ind. 13,717 230.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,717 230.00 Inv. Managers Sec. BYCO Petroleum 1,000,000 10.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 10.13 Topline Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 251.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 251.60 Progressive Securities Ghani Global Glass 20,000 24.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 24.40 Axis Global Ghani Global Holding 30,500 47.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,500 47.91 Topline Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 1,000 1,551.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 1,551.00 Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 50,000 33.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 33.62 TS Sec. Pak Suzuki 5,000 355.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 355.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pioneer Cement 18,300 111.00 Topline Sec. 10,000 109.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,300 110.40 MRA Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 122,000 5.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,000 5.97 Float Sec. (Pvt) Ltd Tariq Glass 3,000 107.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 107.90 Topline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 161.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 161.90 MRA Sec. Worldcall Telecom 43,500 3.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,500 3.73 ======================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,377,517 ========================================================================================

