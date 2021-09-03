ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Husien Sugar Mills Ltd.       30-09-2021         21-09-2021         28-09-2021        Prem. 7.50/-
Image Pakistan Limited        16-08-2021         07-09-2021         14-09-2021        Prem. 5.00/-
Macter International Ltd      04-08-2021         26-08-2021         02-09-2021      Prem. 155.00/-
Service Fabrics Limited       25-08-2021         16-09-2021         23-09-2021                  /-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Last date of renunciation payment Macter International Ltd Husien Sugar Mills Ltd

Last date of renunciation/payment

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Sardar Ataullah Mengal passes away

At least 18 dead as flash floods slam New York area

Hasty summaries of ministries irk cabinet division

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.