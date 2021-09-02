Maryam says no reconciliation with PTI govt possible

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has ruled out possibility of any reconciliation or dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and floated the idea of “national reconciliation” minus PTI, instead of formation of a “national government” what party president Shehbaz Sharif had earlier proposed.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, she said the country needed a national reconciliation minus PTI, adding she believed that PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif, had not floated the idea of a “national government” to deal with the current challenges, but of national reconciliation.

“I think, he [Shehbaz] hasn’t talked about the formation of a national government, but I believe he was talking about a national reconciliation, as the country needs it, barring the current party. Rest of the political parties should get together and contemplate upon a plan how to take this country forward,” she said in response to a question when asked to comment on Shehbaz’s idea of the formation of a national government.

In a recent visit to Karachi, PML-N president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had floated the idea of a national government to steer the country out of the current challenges, while claiming that no single party including the PML-N can take up the insurmountable challenges Pakistan is facing.

Maryam emphasised the need for utilising all the energies to prevent the ruling PTI from coming into power again as a result of the “pre-planned rigging” through what she called the unilateral electoral reforms to steal the coming general elections.

In response to another query about the three-year performance of the PTI government, she said it should not be called performance, “but a three-year era of destruction and devastation.”

“In Pakistan’s past 73-year history, the country has never faced such an incompetent and senseless government. Have you ever heard that the prices of flour, sugar, and petrol have come down a single time during these three years? The lawlessness has reached its peak and reports of women harassment are coming constantly through the media,” she further maintained.

“Look at the irresponsible attitude and apathy of the rulers; they don’t bother if there is price hike, inflation and lawlessness in the country. The only thing they bother about is how to victimise the opposition, how to subject them to their revenge, how to restrict the media and how to prepare a plan for rigging the next general elections,” she said, adding that calling this as the performance of the ruling party is just unfair.

About the proposed legislation for regulation of the media, the PML-N vice president condemned the government’s attempt to impose curbs on the media, adding the proposed regulatory bill is part of the government’s plan to impose restrictions on the media and on freedom of speech.

“These draconian laws are only aimed at hiding the truth from the people, as there is no performance. Rather, it [the government] would have to bring such a bill against 220 million people, as everyone is talking against the government and they are fed up with the government’s policies,” she added.

To another question, she ruled out possibility of going abroad, saying she also did not go to attend her only son’s wedding in London recently and would never request the government to allow her to go abroad.

“This is an illegitimate and imposed government and calling the process of political victimisation as accountability process is injustice. Presenting himself before this process of revenge and persecution is also a major injustice,” she said, adding Nawaz Sharif had already faced what he has to face for “fabricated” cases against him.

She added that Nawaz Sharif would return to the whenever the PML-N decides that he should come, adding it would not be a wise move to present himself before the “revenge” of this government. “Nawaz Sharif would definitely come and very soon. He would lead his party,” she said.

Maryam also predicted that “situations” were going to change very soon.

