Minister for improving mobile networks, internet services

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, on Wednesday, directed for improving mobile network and internet services in the country.

The minister, while chairing the 12th meeting of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT and Telecom, here on Wednesday, also underscored the need for skill development.

Secretary IT Dr Sohail Rajput, Chairman [email protected] Barkan Saeed and MD Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Osman Nasir were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters related to cyber security, data protection, spectrum auction, connectivity and fibrisation.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque said that strong directions are being issued for bringing improvements in mobile network and Internet services in the country. More steps will be taken for skill development and branding Pakistan in the world, he said. He said positive results are coming following implementation of taskforce proposals.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting expressed complete satisfaction on all the initiatives of the Ministry of IT and Telecom. The meeting was also given detailed briefing on steps for development of IT and Telecom sector besides different policies. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the MOITT.

