China shares rise as weak economic data raises policy easing hopes

Reuters 02 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Wednesday after factory activity data raised hopes of an easing in policy, with consumer staples, real estate, financials and infrastructure sectors leading the gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% to end at 4,869.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,567.10.

China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction in August.

The real estate sub-index soared 5.5% after Reuters on Tuesday reported some major Chinese banks stepped up lending toward the end of August and reduced a backlog in property loans.

The consumer staples sub-index added 3%, the biggest daily gain since Aug. 10.

The financials sub-index rose 3.2%.

the resource sub-index plunged 4.2%, after China kicked off auctions for more industrial metals on Wednesday as Beijing aims to ease the pressure of high commodity prices on businesses.

The new energy sub-index plummeted 5.6%, its biggest daily decline in one month.

