NY cocoa may fall into $2,497-$2,521 range

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may fall into a range of $2,497-$2,521 per tonne, as it has broken a support at $2,552.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which could be equal to the wave a, to travel to $2,497. Strategically, this target will be available when cocoa breaks the immediate support at $2,521.

A break above $2,552 could lead to a weak gain to $2,573.

