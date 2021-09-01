ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,024 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
NY cocoa may fall into $2,497-$2,521 range

  • A break above $2,552 could lead to a weak gain to $2,573
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may fall into a range of $2,497-$2,521 per tonne, as it has broken a support at $2,552.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which could be equal to the wave a, to travel to $2,497. Strategically, this target will be available when cocoa breaks the immediate support at $2,521.

A break above $2,552 could lead to a weak gain to $2,573.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

