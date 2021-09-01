ANL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.33%)
ASC 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.9%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
GGGL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.59%)
GGL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (6.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.31%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
NETSOL 155.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.98%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.88%)
TRG 163.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.84%)
UNITY 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.16%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.76%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.69%)
BR30 25,472 Increased By ▲ 298.81 (1.19%)
KSE100 47,493 Increased By ▲ 73.23 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,081 Increased By ▲ 53.5 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
China shares rise as weak economic data raises policy easing hopes

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% to end at 4,869.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,567.10
Reuters Updated 01 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Wednesday after factory activity data raised hopes of an easing in policy, with consumer staples, real estate, financials and infrastructure sectors leading the gains.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% to end at 4,869.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,567.10.

** China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction in August.

** The real estate sub-index soared 5.5% after Reuters on Tuesday reported some major Chinese banks stepped up lending toward the end of August and reduced a backlog in property loans.

** A private survey shows that China's August new home prices rose at their slowest pace in five months, and China has moved to cap the cost of renting a home in cities.

** The infrastructure sub-index surged 3.9%, its biggest daily jump since July 2020.

** Chinese economist Ren Zeping suggested that the government should introduce counter-cyclical measures, including fiscal stimulus to boost infrastructure investment and structural easing of monetary policy to avoid hard lending of property sector.

** The consumer staples sub-index added 3%, the biggest daily gain since Aug. 10.

** The financials sub-index rose 3.2%.

** the resource sub-index plunged 4.2%, after China kicked off auctions for more industrial metals on Wednesday as Beijing aims to ease the pressure of high commodity prices on businesses.

** The new energy sub-index plummeted 5.6%, its biggest daily decline in one month.

