Pakistan

German FM meets PM

01 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press release issued on Tuesday. Views were exchanged on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister recalled his conversation with Chancellor Merkel, in which the two leaders had fruitful exchange of views on the Afghanistan situation.

The Prime Minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and the region. The Prime Minister stressed that at this pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history, it was important for the international community to remain in support and solidarity with the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister underlined that urgent steps were needed to stabilise the security situation, address humanitarian needs, and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan. These would require sustained engagement with Afghanistan, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that both Pakistan and Germany should work closely for the promotion of shared interests relating to regional peace and stability. Foreign Minister Maas conveyed cordial greetings of Chancellor Merkel.

While sharing Germany's viewpoint on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he thanked for Pakistan's support and facilitation for Germany's evacuation endeavours from Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Maas also highlighted the celebration of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-Germany diplomatic relations during 2021. The two countries are holding a series of events to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.-PR

