Allegations of electricity theft against MNA termed fabricated

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Convener of a Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary said that allegations of electricity theft against MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon are baseless, fabricated, and defamation through media, and directed the chief executive officer (CEO) Mepco and the police to punish the elements who are involved in it.

The Committee met with Junaid Chaudhry in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.The Committee discussed the Question of Privilege raised by Rana Muhmmad Noon regarding baseless and fabricated story concocted against his prestige for defamation among the public through media in his absence about the matter of alleged electricity theft.

They also discussed the Question of Privilege raised by MNAs Muhmmad Bashir Khan. Sub-Committee Convener Junaid Chaudhry directed managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Mepco to submit a report within a month about the action against the people involved in this matter.

He also directed the concerned police department to inform the Committee about its action against the culprits under Section-188 due to lodging false FIR. He said Rana Qasim Noon was not using electricity, and the FIR against him damaged him politically.

He said the FIR was wrong, and action should be taken against those who were involved in it. Rana Qasim also submitted an affidavit in which Assistant Lineman Muhammad Qamar, LD Muhammad Khalid and others admitted that they registered FIR against MNA Rana Qasim Noon on the directions of XEN Umar Ladhi Mepco who had passed way.

Rana Qasim claimed that XEN Shahzad has ordered them to lodge a false FIR and pressurised them to prepare a report according to his wishes. He said all those actions had been taken in his absence as he had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He said the FIR was false and action should be taken under Section-188 against them.

Shagufta Jumani said the officials told the Committee who were behind this matter and who had ordered them. She said there was no check and balance in the distribution companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

