KE facilitation desk established at KCCI

KARACHI: To facilitate members of the business community, K-Electric facilitation desk has been established at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday to assist members.

The facilitation desk was inaugurated jointly by Senior Vice President KCCI M Saqib Goodluck and General Manager KE Hina Malik in a simple ceremony which was also attended by Chairman Public Sector Utilities Subcommittee Atif Jameel ur Rehman and Deputy Chairman Tanveer Barry.

KE's team will be available at KCCI for two working days in a week (Tuesday and Thursday) with public dealing timings from 10 am till 1:30 pm and KE team will continue to facilitate the members for four consecutive weeks.

As per amendments in the Finance Act, KE has been tasked to charge 7.5 percent withholding tax on KE's bills amounting to more than Rs 25,000 from July 1, 2021 in case of non-filers. However, filers are exempted in this regard. Filers, who receive KE bills in the names other than their own, may get their names added in KE's data as user for availing exemption of withholding tax which can easily be done by visiting the facilitation desk at KCCI where the members will also be provided the facility to get their ownership changed in KE's bills.

