ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KE facilitation desk established at KCCI

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

KARACHI: To facilitate members of the business community, K-Electric facilitation desk has been established at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday to assist members.

The facilitation desk was inaugurated jointly by Senior Vice President KCCI M Saqib Goodluck and General Manager KE Hina Malik in a simple ceremony which was also attended by Chairman Public Sector Utilities Subcommittee Atif Jameel ur Rehman and Deputy Chairman Tanveer Barry.

KE's team will be available at KCCI for two working days in a week (Tuesday and Thursday) with public dealing timings from 10 am till 1:30 pm and KE team will continue to facilitate the members for four consecutive weeks.

As per amendments in the Finance Act, KE has been tasked to charge 7.5 percent withholding tax on KE's bills amounting to more than Rs 25,000 from July 1, 2021 in case of non-filers. However, filers are exempted in this regard. Filers, who receive KE bills in the names other than their own, may get their names added in KE's data as user for availing exemption of withholding tax which can easily be done by visiting the facilitation desk at KCCI where the members will also be provided the facility to get their ownership changed in KE's bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC KCCI Hina Malik Atif Jameel ur Rehman Tanveer Barry

KE facilitation desk established at KCCI

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Oil, gas exploration: PPL-led consortium awarded offshore block 5 in Abu Dhabi

Lahore: Unvaccinated people will be arrested

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

UAE issues decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.