PIA transports food, drugs to Mazar-e-Sharif

KARACHI: A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has transported a consignment of food and medicine to Mazar-e-Sharif from the UAE under humanitarian mission.

According to the PIA, the purpose of the cargo plane was to assist the United Nations as much as possible to alleviate the shortage of medicines in Afghanistan. It said that this was the first international commercial flight outside Kabul since the new government was formed in Afghanistan and added that PIA operations team left for Mazar-e-Sharif for flight loading and ground arrangements.

Furthermore, it said that PIA has always been in the tradition of serving the country in difficult situations, participating in national interests and humanitarian sympathy and would continue to work as a vanguard in times of need.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA said that the national flag carrier would continue its humanitarian mission on the special instructions of the government of Pakistan and the minister of aviation and added that PIA had received praise from leading international organizations and governments for these flights.

