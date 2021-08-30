ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares snap five-day gaining streak as industrials drag

  • The CSE All-Share index, which closed at a record high in the previous session, dropped 0.41% to 8,894.44 points
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, snapping a five-day winning streak, weighed by losses in industrial shares.

The CSE All-Share index, which closed at a record high in the previous session, dropped 0.41% to 8,894.44 points.

Last week, S&P Global cut Sri Lanka's CCC+ sovereign rating outlook to "negative" from "stable", warning the government may find it increasingly difficult to finance itself over the next 12 months.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top drag, falling 4.9%.

Sri Lankan shares end at record high, post best weekly gain in 7 months

COVID-19 cases rose 4,612 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 431,519, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown. The country on Friday extended its lockdown, which was to end on Aug. 30, to Sept. 6.

Sri Lanka reported 192 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,775.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 32.30% of its population so far.

The equity market's turnover was 12.85 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 650.2 million shares from 648.6 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 223.3 million rupees, exchange data showed.

Twenty-nine stocks hit fresh highs, while 30 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index energy and industrials stocks

Sri Lankan shares snap five-day gaining streak as industrials drag

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban say

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, marches up 229 points

Rupee reverses gains, loses 0.2% against US dollar

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

PSO seeks five LNG cargoes for Oct-Nov delivery

IS claims rocket attack on Kabul airport: statement

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters