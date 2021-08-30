Zameen.com signs MoU with HABIBMETRO Bank to promote home financing solutions

LAHORE: Furthering the government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to facilitate the country’s construction and housing sector, Zameen.com and HABIBMETRO Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to bring greater convenience and easier access to customers across the country.

Through this agreement, Zameen.com and HABIBMETRO Bank aim to extend their reach to a larger digital audience and potential buyers with a platform that provides various home financing solutions. Both organisations will also use their resources and online footprint to educate customers and developers on mortgage home finance options offered by HABIBMETRO Bank.

This agreement was signed in a ceremony at Zameen's office in Lahore. Zameen’s Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan – Senior Director (Central) and HABIBMETRO Bank’s Amir Hameed Piracha - Regional Business Head, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Also present on the occasion were Zameen’s Muhammad Hassan - Associate Director Sales, Muhammad Umer Farooq - Manager Corporate Sales, and Zaira Javed - Assistant Manager Corporate, while HABIBMETRO Bank was represented by Fahad Manzoor - Product Head Mortgage, Nida Hameed - Product Manager Mortgage, and Kashif Gulzar - Regional Sales Manager.

Zameen.com’s Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan - Senior Director (Central) added that the agreement between the two organisations is an excellent initiative that would help the government achieve its objective to provide affordable housing options to the public. He also said that customers looking to avail HABIBMETRO Bank’s home finance facilities would be provided with support through a one-window service, which would aid the country’s real estate sector on its path to success and innovation.

HABIBMETRO Bank’s Amir Hameed Piracha, Regional Business Head, also took the opportunity to commend the agreement signed between the two companies and called it an auspicious occasion for the country’s real estate sector. He stated that together both organisations would make it convenient for people to avail the bank’s home finance facility.