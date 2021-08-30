ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

Ali Ahmed 30 Aug 2021

Despite the drop in Net Interest Income (NII), Pakistan's banking sector posted profits of Rs70 billion in the second quarter of the calendar year (April-June 2021), according to a report by a brokerage house.

The higher earnings come on the back of lower provisioning, added Topline Securities in its report released on Monday.

The report reviewed Pakistan banks' profitability for the 2Q2021, which includes a sample of 18 listed banks that have announced their financial results (out of a total listed 20 banks), representing 98% of the banking sector's capitalisation at the PSX.

As per the report, NII during 2Q2021 stood at Rs195bn (down 10% YoY) as interest income on earning assets was down by 13% YoY to Rs412bn, whereas interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities was down by 16% to Rs217bn.

The brokerage house said profitability was supported by lower provisions, which declined by 77% YoY to Rs10bn in 2Q2021 as asset quality of the banks remained strong despite concerns over the potential uptick in NPls (Non-Performing loans) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Non-interest income of the banks remained largely unchanged, clocking in at Rs61 billion, down 2% YoY in 2Q2021 whereas non-markup expenses of the banks were up by 8% YoY to Rs130 billion -- in line with its historical trend.

Cost to income of the sector increased to 51% in 2Q2021 versus 43% last year as NII and non-markup income remained on the lower side.

On a sequential basis, the profitability of the banking sector was up 8% QoQ driven by increase in NII by 8% QoQ, whereas during 1H2021, profits were up 13% YoY on strong deposit growth, rising non-interest income, and lower provisioning, added the report.

banks topline securities NII

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters