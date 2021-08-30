Production and breeding: Minister for creating awareness among cattle owners

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that to make the livestock sector strengthen economically, it was imperative to create more awareness among the cattle owners in rural areas about the production and breeding of cattle therefore officers of the Livestock Department had to play their important role.

This he said while addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony to distribute motorcycles among the staff on the completion of installation of Chiller Plants project in collaboration with the World Bank in Sindh at the office of Director General Livestock Hyderabad today. He informed that under the project 149 chillers had been installed in the province so that the revenue of livestock owners could be increased and added that they could now earn money by transporting their livestock production from one district to other.

Pitafi said that after Corona, the importance of the Agriculture and Livestock sectors had been made realized in the world as the development of countries was linked to them. He said that increase in the production of agriculture and livestock would strengthen the economy of the country and bring development to the province and the country as well.

He said that the purpose of providing motorcycles to the staff of the Livestock Department was to make the delivery of services to the cattle owners more efficient while motorcycles were not being given to individuals but centers and after the change of staff these motorcycles would be given to the newly-appointed staff.

He said that many sectors were affected by Corona virus and livestock sector had also faced many challenges. He further said that animals had been imported from Australia, Brazil and other countries to ensure the breeding of healthy and quality producing breeds so that breeding sector of Livestock Department could be enhanced.

Earlier talking to media persons, the Sindh Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi said that the staff of the districts where chillers had been installed in collaboration with the World Bank had been provided motorcycles under this project to ensure efficient delivery of their services, many other field tasks, including cattle vaccination now became easier, he said.

He said that after the installation of chillers, livestock owners particularly of areas like Thar would get the access to the market for their production and get better income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021