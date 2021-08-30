ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Production and breeding: Minister for creating awareness among cattle owners

Recorder Report 30 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that to make the livestock sector strengthen economically, it was imperative to create more awareness among the cattle owners in rural areas about the production and breeding of cattle therefore officers of the Livestock Department had to play their important role.

This he said while addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony to distribute motorcycles among the staff on the completion of installation of Chiller Plants project in collaboration with the World Bank in Sindh at the office of Director General Livestock Hyderabad today. He informed that under the project 149 chillers had been installed in the province so that the revenue of livestock owners could be increased and added that they could now earn money by transporting their livestock production from one district to other.

Pitafi said that after Corona, the importance of the Agriculture and Livestock sectors had been made realized in the world as the development of countries was linked to them. He said that increase in the production of agriculture and livestock would strengthen the economy of the country and bring development to the province and the country as well.

He said that the purpose of providing motorcycles to the staff of the Livestock Department was to make the delivery of services to the cattle owners more efficient while motorcycles were not being given to individuals but centers and after the change of staff these motorcycles would be given to the newly-appointed staff.

He said that many sectors were affected by Corona virus and livestock sector had also faced many challenges. He further said that animals had been imported from Australia, Brazil and other countries to ensure the breeding of healthy and quality producing breeds so that breeding sector of Livestock Department could be enhanced.

Earlier talking to media persons, the Sindh Livestock Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi said that the staff of the districts where chillers had been installed in collaboration with the World Bank had been provided motorcycles under this project to ensure efficient delivery of their services, many other field tasks, including cattle vaccination now became easier, he said.

He said that after the installation of chillers, livestock owners particularly of areas like Thar would get the access to the market for their production and get better income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

livestock department livestock sector cattle Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi

Production and breeding: Minister for creating awareness among cattle owners

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.