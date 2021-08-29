Fawad says situation under close watch

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry has said that administrative vacuum in Afghanistan could lead to a severe crisis that needs to be abridged.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor House on Saturday, he said that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan. “The whole world appreciates Pakistan’s efforts in the peace process in Afghanistan. The countries that had banned the PIA in the past are now requesting it to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan,” he said.

PPP and PML-N should present the performance of their government to the people, Sharif family should return the looted wealth to the country. The money given to Sindh by the Federation should be spent on the people, he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has presented its three-year performance to the people. He asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to inform the people about their 13-year performance in Sindh.

“PML-N should also apprise the people about its performance during its regime,” he said, adding the Opposition didn’t raise the real issues during last three years.

The Federal Minister claimed that Pakistan ranked third in the world in terms of best measures during COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the current account deficit of the country was Rs20 billion while it has come down to Rs1.8 billion in three years. “Foreign exchange reserves were Rs16.4 billion three years ago which have now increased to Rs27 billion. Tax collections were Rs3800 billion, and now they are Rs4700 billion. Remittances increased from Rs19.9 billion to Rs29.4 billion in three years,” said Fawad.

He said that the growth rate of industries has increased by 18% in three years. Cement production increased by 42%, farmers earned an additional income of Rs.1100 billion, and the confidence of the business community in Pakistan has increased. He said that investment in the country has also increased during the last three years.

Coming down hard on the PPP-led Sindh government, he said that the people of the province were facing a dire situation. The money given to Sindh by the Federation should be spent on the people, he said adding the situation of governance in Sindh is worrisome.

The Federal Minister said that no work is being done on healthcare facilities for the people of Sindh, adding that administrative matters in Sindh are also in crisis.

“The Sindh government is neither working itself, nor allowing the Federation to do so. The federal government has allocated Rs.1100 billion for Sindh,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

He also criticised the PML-N and asked it to elect their leader first and then hold a meeting. “The Sharif family spent millions of dollars on a wedding in London. They should not hold such celebrations with the money looted from Pakistan.”

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding a public gathering and after which Fazlur Rehman would fall ill, he predicted.

Fawad said that the government has taken several steps for media employees and it will protect the rights of media workers in all circumstances. He said the government has released Rs70 Crore to the owners of media houses but the salaries of media employees have not been increased.

T a question, he said that they were ready for amendment in the Pakistan Media Development Authority except for amendments against the rights of media workers and fake news.

“Media employees do not get their salaries for many months, which is unfortunate. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always taught us to stand with the weaker sections, he said.

Fawad said that the provinces are given their share of revenue by collecting taxes from all over Pakistan but when Sindh is asked to account for this amount, they say that it is interference in the provincial affairs.

He said that the basic development is the work of the provincial governments, adding the provinces should abide by Article 149A and transfer of powers to the local bodies. He said that an empowered system of local bodies should be established in Sindh province.

