'Need to formulate integrated policy for Karachi'

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that due to expansion of Karachi city and increasing population a comprehensive and integrated policy should be formulated keeping in view the needs of the future so that the upcoming generations would not face any kind of trouble.

Chairing a meeting regarding uninterrupted supply of water and its equitable distribution to Karachi in which MD Water and Sewerage Board, special secretary Local Government, project director KIV, project director KWSSIP and DG Public Private Partnership Khalid Mahmood Sheikh were present, Najam stressed that in all phases from the beginning to the end of the water supply line, it is important to ensure that all the working agencies involved in the project should be on the same page and in case of any dispute or disagreement, find a solution to the problem through the consultation process.

In a meeting with World Bank experts, Najam said that the ongoing CLICK project in collaboration with the World Bank is playing an important role in ensuring the strength and autonomy of local councils and the capacity of local government employees. The secretary added that organising training sessions for capacity building of employees is the continuation of the progressive approach.

He also emphasized that modern technology should be utilized to bring the financial sector of all local government bodies in line with the international standards of transparency and also to ensure safe conduct of all government affairs. Later, he visited the office of Solid Waste and SWEEP where MD Solid Waste Zubair Ahmed Channa briefed him regarding various departments.

