ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England hammer India by an innings and 76 runs in third Test

  • Victory saw England level the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's
AFP 28 Aug 2021

LEEDS: England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.

Victory saw England level the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

India, 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78 -- made after captain Virat Kohli won the toss -- which saw England great James Anderson rip through the top order with 3-6.

India not beaten despite 'bad day', Siraj says

The tourists resumed Saturday on 215-2 but, with 80 overs bowled, England took the new ball straight from the start of Saturday's play.

From the moment Cheteshwar Pujara was lbw to Robinson without adding to his overnight 91, lbw playing no shot to Robinson, England were in complete command Saturday, with Kohli falling soon afterwards for 55 -- his first fifty of the series.

The match was a personal triumph for England captain Joe Root, who top-scored with 121 out of a total on 432 on his Headingley home ground.

It was Root's third century of the series and sixth of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, the rest of England's often fallible top order all posted fifties, with Dawid Malan compiling 70 on his Test recall after Dom Sibley was dropped from the team.

The fourth Test at the Oval starts on Thursday.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 78 (J Anderson 3-6, C Overton 3-14)

England 1st Innings 432 (J Root 121, D Malan 70, H Hameed 68, R Burns 61; Mohammed Shami 4-95)

India 2nd Innings 278 (C Pujara 91, R Sharma 59, V Kohli 55; O Robinson 5-65, C Overton 3-47)

Result: England won by an innings and 76 runs

Series: Five-match series level at 1-1

ECB Test match England cricket board Ollie Robinson

England hammer India by an innings and 76 runs in third Test

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

It is time for global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Umar

Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

Despite pandemic, global demand for Pakistan textile to remain strong

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

‘Govt has no intention to quit IMF programme’: Tarin presents economic blueprint

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters