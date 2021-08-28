Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot

NUR-SULTAN, (Kazakhstan): Nine people have died following explosions at an arms depot in southern Kazakhstan and four others were feared dead, the Central Asian country’s emergencies ministry said Friday. The ministry’s statement mentioned emergency services workers and military staff among victims of the blasts that tore through a defence ministry ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl on Thursday. It added that four people were missing.

The blasts began Thursday at a defence ministry ammunitions depot in the southern region of Jambyl, leaving scores injured and nearby villages evacuated by authorities.

A video shared on the Telegram messaging app showed a column of smoke billowing from a fire before a powerful explosion sent flames shooting out.