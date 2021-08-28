Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
28 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2635.00 9323.00 2433.50 18868.00 34077.00 2990.00 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2635.00 9323.00 2433.50 18868.00 34077.00 2990.00 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2614.50 9315.50 2285.00 18859.00 33366.00 2996.00 2275.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2614.50 9315.50 2285.00 18859.00 33366.00 2996.00 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31526.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31526.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
