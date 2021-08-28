ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 27, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                        Company                        Turnover          Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
====================================================================================
Next Capital                  Avanceon Limited                    500         127.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500         127.50
Pearl Sec.                    D. S. Industries Ltd             22,000           5.25
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         22,000           5.25
Azee Sec.                     Ghani Global Holding             50,000          43.12
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000          43.12
M. M. M. A. Khanani           HI-tech Lubricant               134,500          81.00
B&B Sec.                                                       10,000          76.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        144,500          80.65
Foundation Sec.               Hum Network Limited             400,000           9.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        400,000           9.00
Sherman Sec.                  Image Pakis Ltd (R)              12,500          10.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         12,500          10.50
Foundation Sec.               Ist.Cap. Sec. Corp.              87,000           7.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         87,000           7.50
Aba Ali H. Sec.               Oil & Gas Dev.                      470          92.66
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            470          92.66
Fikree's (SMC)                Pak Elektron                     10,000          32.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000          32.50
Rafi Sec.                     Service Fabrics (R)             134,000           6.50
MRA Sec.                                                      195,000           5.78
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        329,000           6.07
Intermarket Sec.              Sui Northern Gas                 24,552          49.15
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         24,552          49.15
D.J.M. Sec.                   TRG Pakistan Ltd.                23,500         162.20
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         23,500         162.20
Foundation Sec.               Worldcall Telecom               343,000           2.85
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        343,000           2.85
====================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                1,447,022
====================================================================================

