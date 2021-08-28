Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 27, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Next Capital Avanceon Limited 500 127.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 127.50
Pearl Sec. D. S. Industries Ltd 22,000 5.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 5.25
Azee Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 43.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 43.12
M. M. M. A. Khanani HI-tech Lubricant 134,500 81.00
B&B Sec. 10,000 76.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 144,500 80.65
Foundation Sec. Hum Network Limited 400,000 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 9.00
Sherman Sec. Image Pakis Ltd (R) 12,500 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 10.50
Foundation Sec. Ist.Cap. Sec. Corp. 87,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 87,000 7.50
Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 470 92.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 470 92.66
Fikree's (SMC) Pak Elektron 10,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 32.50
Rafi Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 134,000 6.50
MRA Sec. 195,000 5.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 329,000 6.07
Intermarket Sec. Sui Northern Gas 24,552 49.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,552 49.15
D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 23,500 162.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,500 162.20
Foundation Sec. Worldcall Telecom 343,000 2.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 343,000 2.85
Total Turnover 1,447,022
