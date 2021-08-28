KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 27, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Next Capital Avanceon Limited 500 127.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 127.50 Pearl Sec. D. S. Industries Ltd 22,000 5.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 5.25 Azee Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 43.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 43.12 M. M. M. A. Khanani HI-tech Lubricant 134,500 81.00 B&B Sec. 10,000 76.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 144,500 80.65 Foundation Sec. Hum Network Limited 400,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 9.00 Sherman Sec. Image Pakis Ltd (R) 12,500 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 10.50 Foundation Sec. Ist.Cap. Sec. Corp. 87,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 87,000 7.50 Aba Ali H. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 470 92.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 470 92.66 Fikree's (SMC) Pak Elektron 10,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 32.50 Rafi Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 134,000 6.50 MRA Sec. 195,000 5.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 329,000 6.07 Intermarket Sec. Sui Northern Gas 24,552 49.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,552 49.15 D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 23,500 162.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,500 162.20 Foundation Sec. Worldcall Telecom 343,000 2.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 343,000 2.85 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,447,022 ====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021