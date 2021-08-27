ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
WFP hails Pakistan for providing food assistance

APP 27 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) David M Beasley on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work of his organisation in providing food assistance to the people in Afghanistan.

The Rome-based WFP official also discussed the ways for the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the people in Afghanistan.

The prime minister appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organization for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

UN warns of looming 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan

He underlined that Pakistan was a beneficiary of various WFP projects and valued its partnership with the organisation.

On the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated that formation of an inclusive government and positive engagement of international community with Afghanistan, was the way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

