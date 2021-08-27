Removal of name from ECL: SHC put off hearing of Khuhro's petition

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday put off the hearing of petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The division bench of SHC adjourned the hearing after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought more time from the court to submit its reply over the matter.

Khuhro is facing a NAB inquiry regarding alleged irregularities in wheat procurement. The court extended interim bail of Nisar Khuhro until September 28. The bench also adjourned further hearing of the petition till the date.

Nisar Khuhro had moved the high court seeking removal of his name from ECL and submitted that he wants to go abroad to meet his family in the United States as his wife was ailing and his children needed his presence.

"Federal government has placed my name in the ECL on malicious grounds," Khuhro said, pleading the court to remove his name from the no-fly list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021