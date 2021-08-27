Markets
LME official prices
27 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2647.50 9378.50 2480.00 19225.00 33579.00 3032.00 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2647.50 9378.50 2480.00 19225.00 33579.00 3032.00 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2630.00 9376.00 2328.50 19222.00 32896.00 3043.50 2275.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2630.00 9376.00 2328.50 19222.00 32896.00 3043.50 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31136.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31136.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
