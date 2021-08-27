Markets
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 26, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
418,825,442 247,894,268 13,253,769,670 8,344,216,045
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,305,492,656 (1,414,373,278) (108,880,621)
Local Individuals 13,513,862,655 (13,620,432,642) (106,569,986)
Local Corporates 6,555,995,723 (6,340,545,115) 215,450,607
