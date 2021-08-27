KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 418,825,442 247,894,268 13,253,769,670 8,344,216,045 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,305,492,656 (1,414,373,278) (108,880,621) Local Individuals 13,513,862,655 (13,620,432,642) (106,569,986) Local Corporates 6,555,995,723 (6,340,545,115) 215,450,607 ===============================================================================

