KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 166.04 165.91 165.62 165.34 164.95 164.59 164.24 EUR 195.35 195.25 195.03 194.82 194.48 194.25 193.95 GBP 228.31 228.13 227.76 227.35 226.84 226.42 225.94 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021