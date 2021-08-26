ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.43%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
GGGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 150.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PRL 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TELE 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
TRG 160.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.88%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,287 Decreased By ▼ -284.57 (-1.11%)
KSE100 47,525 Decreased By ▼ -110.42 (-0.23%)
KSE30 19,023 Decreased By ▼ -66.72 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Hybrid work demand fuels Salesforce earnings forecast

  • The business software maker's revenue has gone from strength to strength over the past year
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

Salesforce.com Inc on Wednesday signaled the shift to hybrid work would keep demand for its cloud-based software strong in the third quarter, after trumping market expectations for earnings in the May-July period.

The business software maker's revenue has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with the rise of automation and artificial intelligence likely to keep that momentum going even as vaccine rollouts gather force and offices reopen.

A slew of acquisitions, including workplace messaging app Slack, has helped Salesforce fend off competition from legacy players like Oracle, Microsoft and German competitor SAP.

"Our Customer 360 platform is now fueled by a herd of unicorns perfectly designed for this all-digital world," Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said in a statement.

Revenue in the second quarter ended July 31 rose 23% to $6.34 billion, surpassing estimates of $6.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.48 per share versus estimates of 92 cents.

San Francisco, California-based Salesforce forecast third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue between $6.78 billion and $6.79 billion, above estimates of $6.66 billion.

It expects profit between 91 cents and 92 cents per share, compared with expectations of 82 cents.

California San Francisco IBES data Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff

Hybrid work demand fuels Salesforce earnings forecast

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters