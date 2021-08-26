ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
LG elections should be held on basis of 1998 census: MQM-P

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday demanded the local government elections should be held on the basis of 1998 census.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has excused to hold the LB elections on the pretext of 2017 census for being controversial, although this census benefited PPP largely, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM-P stated at a press conference.

He asked PPP to tell the people why it has not held the local government elections in the previous tenures and noted that an effective government system is the key for the resolution of the problems of urban Sindh.

Siddiqui accused PPP Sindh government for being the most “corrupt government” as the province is leading ahead the others in all sort of crimes. He also blamed PPP government for inducting the “biased officials” from interior Sindh to post them in the urban parts of the provinces.

MQM Convener also accused PPP government for killing the urban Sindh financially and educationally on the pretext of Covid and declared that MQM-P is standing by the federal government in the efforts to control the Covid spread.

“There is a well-planned conspiracy behind the anti-people policy in the name of controlling spread of covid to destabilize Pakistan economically”, Dr Siddiqui noted and alleged that PPP is using Pakistan economic hub Karachi as a tool in this regard.

He also questioned that if the division of Punjab can be talked on administrative basis then what is the issue with the division of Sindh.

Aamir Khan, Deputy Convener MQM-P on this occasion said that Sindh can’t progress as long as PPP is ruling the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM P LG elections Aamir Khan

