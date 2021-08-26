LG elections should be held on basis of 1998 census: MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday demanded the local government elections should be held on the basis of 1998 census.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has excused to hold the LB elections on the pretext of 2017 census for being controversial, although this census benefited PPP largely, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM-P stated at a press conference.

He asked PPP to tell the people why it has not held the local government elections in the previous tenures and noted that an effective government system is the key for the resolution of the problems of urban Sindh.

Siddiqui accused PPP Sindh government for being the most “corrupt government” as the province is leading ahead the others in all sort of crimes. He also blamed PPP government for inducting the “biased officials” from interior Sindh to post them in the urban parts of the provinces.

MQM Convener also accused PPP government for killing the urban Sindh financially and educationally on the pretext of Covid and declared that MQM-P is standing by the federal government in the efforts to control the Covid spread.

“There is a well-planned conspiracy behind the anti-people policy in the name of controlling spread of covid to destabilize Pakistan economically”, Dr Siddiqui noted and alleged that PPP is using Pakistan economic hub Karachi as a tool in this regard.

He also questioned that if the division of Punjab can be talked on administrative basis then what is the issue with the division of Sindh.

Aamir Khan, Deputy Convener MQM-P on this occasion said that Sindh can’t progress as long as PPP is ruling the province.

