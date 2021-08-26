ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil volatility returns

BR Research 26 Aug 2021

Nothing much had changed in the physical market for Brent oil to return losses for seven straight sessions earlier this month. Nothing changed for it to regain the lost ground in two sessions. Brent oil is back in the $70s, having earlier dropped to a 3-month low, following a week-long negative streak. The WTI too has gained over 7 percent in two trading sessions, and was last seen hovering around $67/bbl.

The Opec did not collapse in July. It could not quite create a stir either. Demand dynamics have largely stayed the same. Barring few supply disruptions in Mexico, global oil supply too has been steady over the past two months. The recent rally appears to be built more around speculation over Chinese demand projections, than solid fundamentals.

China made headlines on Monday, becoming the largest country to have reported zero locally transmitted cases. Ground zero for China is big news for oil demand. And that was what apparently brought the bulls back in the game. China showing such encouraging results in a time when Delta variant is a legit concern for some of the other leading economies, should keep oil from falling flat.

That could of course all change if Opec has a change of heart. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has so far made every possible effort to keep the Opec Plus group intact – showing uncharacteristically accommodative stance to member countries, more than once. US shale players do not appear to be in a rush either and the rig count increase is rather steady, much in line with demand patterns. Risks of oversupply appear more limited today, than they did last month before the Opec decision.

Uncertainty brings volatility, as was flagged earlier by BR Research that with various variables at play simultaneously, volatility could be high. Oil price projection is a tricky business and even the best in business have often been made to eat humble pies. At home in Pakistan, last week was beginning to look encouraging in terms of impact on import bill and the government’s ability to pass on prices. If the current week movement becomes a trend, the joy will prove short-lived.

Crude Oil OPEC Brent oil oil supply oil price

Oil volatility returns

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters