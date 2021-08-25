Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military exercise begins in KPK

A joint military exercise between the special forces of Pakistan and Kazakhstan began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was held at National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi District. The exercise is aimed at developing and bolstering coordination between the two armies in counter terrorism domain.

As part of the exercise, special forces from Pakistan and Kazakhstan will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, Heli rappelling and close quarters battle drills and procedures.

The aim of the initiative is to focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making and swift actions at tactical level. The joint exercise is being held as part of biennial exercise mechanism between the two armies.

The first Joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan and the second in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Egypt started their first joint air defence exercise "Sky Guard -1" 2021 in Cairo during which the troops exchanged operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment.

The joint exercise was aimed to bolster the military cooperation between the two countries in the face of existing and emerging threats in air defence. Sky Guard-1 focused on synergy, information gathering, greater integration, inter-operationability and decision-making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle