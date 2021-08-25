'TTP terrorists' held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police in a joint operation with the intelligence agencies arrested two terrorists allegedly belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi on Tuesday and recovered two hand grenades from their possession.

Police said the terrorists, who belonged to the South Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), had received training in Afghanistan, and that father and two brothers of one of them namely Naimatullah alias Baba were in jail.

Amanullah, his second brother had been killed in a police encounter in 2014, the Force elaborated. Giving more details, it said both used to extort money from people in Karachi besides collecting animal hides.