ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
GGL 47.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 157.20 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.61%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.52%)
TELE 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.45%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
UNITY 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,084 Increased By ▲ 106.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,949 Decreased By ▼ -163.04 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,242 Decreased By ▼ -95.45 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Strong earnings, commodities drive Australia shares higher

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.31% at 7,512.9 points, as of 0042 GMT
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

Australia shares rose on Tuesday with the materials sector dominating gains on higher commodity prices and as investors took comfort from a raft of strong corporate earnings, signalling an economic recovery from the pandemic fallout.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.31% at 7,512.9 points, as of 0042 GMT. The benchmark gained 0.4% to end the trade at 7,489.9 points on Monday.

Australian energy stocks rose 2.55%, tracking a more than 5% jump overnight in oil prices as a weaker US dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines.

Coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd led gains on the sub-index, advancing 4.41%, followed by Beach Energy Ltd gaining 4.27?%.

Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search Ltd surged up to 3.5% to mark its best day in more than three weeks after the company reported a nearly sixfold rise in its half-year core profit as easing pandemic restrictions boosted oil demand and prices.

Gold miners were also among the best performing stocks, advancing 2.66%, tracking an uptick in bullion prices as a retreat in the dollar pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.

Gold miner De Grey Mining Ltd led gains for the sub-index, jumping 5.56%, followed by Chalice Mining Ltd , which advanced 4.98?%.

Nanosonics Ltd was the top gainer on the local bourse, surging 18.17% after the disinfecting device maker forecasted a double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2022.

Wireless broadband services Uniti Group Ltd gained 9.4% to hit a record high on reporting an 83% surge in its annual net profit attributable.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.32% to 13,106.4 points.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.87% at 27733.34 points, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.17%.

