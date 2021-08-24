Taliban's Kabul takeover

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is seen to be actively engaged with his counterparts in the region and beyond, explaining to them Pakistan's approach towards seeking an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to the Afghan issue following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. In fact, this has been Pakistan's position prior to the fall of Kabul as well. The world community, in my view, is required to engage itself with de facto Afghanistan government in a meaningful manner so that peace and stability can be achieved in this war-torn country as early as possible. Taliban deserves a chance to show that they are vastly different from their predecessors who ruled this landlocked previsously. They have pledged not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for terrorists who could threaten the West. The world community must give them a chance.

Mohsin Nizamani (Karachi)

