Markets
LME official prices
24 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2569.00 8922.00 2467.50 18569.00 33693.00 2948.50 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2569.00 8922.00 2467.50 18569.00 33693.00 2948.50 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2552.00 8934.00 2261.00 18536.00 33100.00 2950.50 2275.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2552.00 8934.00 2261.00 18536.00 33100.00 2950.50 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31240.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31240.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
