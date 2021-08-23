ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,109 Increased By ▲ 509.24 (1.07%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 221.3 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end higher on tech, gold stocks boost

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.4% to end the trade at 7,489.9 points
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

Australian shares snapped a five-day losing streak to end higher on Monday, helped by gains in local tech stocks that rallied on the back of a positive finish on Wall Street on Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.4% to end the trade at 7,489.9 points.

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Friday, as concerns eased over whether the US Federal Reserve would tighten its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected.

The rally boosted the local tech index, gaining 1.7% at close and notching its highest levels since February 16 earlier in the session.

Buy-now-pay-later juggernaut Afterpay climbed 2.8%. AI firm Appen Ltd was the top gainer on the sub-index, up 7.1%.

"We are following the US market higher and similar to U.S_the tech/growth is leading it. Tech and healthcare are holding up the market today," Mathan Somasundaram, the Chief Executive Director of Deep Data Analytics, said.

Australia's gold miners were the top gainers on the ASX 200 benchmark, up 1.8%, helped by firm gold prices as Delta coronavirus variant concerns loomed large.

The jump was led by De Grey Mining Ltd, up 7.3%, followed by Chalice Mining Ltd, gaining 5.4?%. ASX 300 metals and mining index rose 0.5% led by Pilbara Minerals Ltd, up 11.4%.

On the fag end of the benchmark were energy firms, down 0.3%, dragged lower by 4.8% drop in Ampol Ltd's shares.

Ampol slumped to its lowest levels since February 22 during the session, as it flagged that its fuel volumes had been impacted by the latest round of virus-led restrictions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up nearly 1% to finish the session at 13,064.07 points. The top gainer on the index was fuel supplier Z Energy Ltd, climbing over 14% on a NZ$1.97 bln ($1.35 bln) takeover bid from Australia's Ampol.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200

Australia shares end higher on tech, gold stocks boost

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged', but seek talks

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

Interview with Dr. Ishrat Husain

FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters