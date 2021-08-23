ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.27 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.17%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.06%)
GGGL 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 153.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.63%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.4%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.47%)
TELE 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.55%)
UNITY 39.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 66.22 (1.27%)
BR30 26,205 Increased By ▲ 213.42 (0.82%)
KSE100 48,056 Increased By ▲ 456.49 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,316 Increased By ▲ 212.84 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Rouble and equities strengthen as oil prices recover

  • The rouble was up 0.2% against the dollar at 74.10, having hit 74.5950 on Friday for its weakest since July 20. Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to 86.75
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, heading away from a one-month low against the dollar thanks to a recovery in oil prices that also buoyed equities markets.

At 0719 GMT the rouble was up 0.2% against the dollar at 74.10, having hit 74.5950 on Friday for its weakest since July 20. Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to 86.75.

"We think the rouble could recover to USD/RUB 73.7 today amid a globally weak dollar," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

There was little currency reaction to last Friday's meeting between President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who discussed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Afghanistan.

This week the market will be looking for clues on interest rates ahead of the Russian central bank's board meeting on Sept. 10. The bank raised its key rate last month by 100 basis points to 6.5% for its sharpest increase since 2014.

As the central bank fights stubbornly high inflation with monetary tools, Putin on Sunday pledged one-off payments of 10,000 roubles ($134.90) and 15,000 roubles to military personnel ahead of September's parliamentary election.

VTB Capital said the central bank is likely to view these payments as similar to the one-off remittance of 5,000 roubles in 2017, potentially accelerating inflation in the short term.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% at $66.47 a barrel, supporting Russian markets. Oil was recovering from a seven-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains and a softer dollar lent support, though anxiety over surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant kept sentiment cautious.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.3% at 1,644.1 points after a sharp drop last week. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% higher at 3,866.2 points, moving towards a record high of 3,949.07 hit last week.

Euro Rouble Dollar USD

