ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.2%)
ASC 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.35%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
NETSOL 154.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.05%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.7%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,182 Increased By ▲ 191.18 (0.74%)
KSE100 48,002 Increased By ▲ 402.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,282 Increased By ▲ 178.89 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Palm oil may fall to 4,125 ringgit

  • The contract is riding on a wave c from 4,530 ringgit, the third wave of an irregular flat that developed from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop to 4,125 ringgit per tonne and stabilise around this level thereafter.

The contract is riding on a wave c from 4,530 ringgit, the third wave of an irregular flat that developed from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit.

A projection analysis reveals a strong support at 4,125 ringgit, the 100% level, around which the wave c may pause. A break below 4,125 ringgit may cause a fall to 4,066 ringgit.

Resistance is at 4,280 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of 4,328-4,375 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract has deeply pierced below a support at 4,239 ringgit.

Palm oil is highly likely to break 4,239 ringgit and fall to 4,116 ringgit, as its move on Monday could be impacted by the deep drop of CBOT grains on Aug. 20.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn Oil Palm

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

