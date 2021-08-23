Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would provide its complete support to the people who want to evacuate from Afghanistan and help them relocate to alternate places, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday.

He shared these views during a meeting with Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong. The envoy called on the minister at his residence, according to an official handout.

"Due to changing geostrategic landscape, our region has gained even more importance - we would continue to play our role for peace and stability in Afghanistan," the minister said.

The meeting took place two days after two local children were killed in a reported suicide attack on a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar on Friday. A Chinese national was injured in the attack whose condition was later reported to be stable.

According to Interior Ministry, the attack took place near Fishermen Colony. "A young boy ran out of the colony to target the Chinese vehicles - Fortunately, soldiers of Pakistan Army in plain clothes employed as security rushed to intercept the boy, who immediately blew himself up about 15 to 20 metres from the convoy. Resultantly, a Chinese national got injured and he is in stable condition and was rushed to the nearest hospital in Gwadar.

Unfortunately, two innocent children playing nearby lost their precious lives while another two children received critical injuries in the heinous act," Interior Ministry said in a statement issued after the attack.

In his meeting with Chinese envoy on Sunday, the interior minister assured that the government has beefed up security of Chinese citizens and companies operating in Pakistan. Pakistan's security apparatus is working on a collective strategy in this regard, he said.

"We will not allow the terrorists to take hostage this region - the mutual cooperation and development of Pakistan and China," the minister said.

Chinese envoy demanded that "security protocols for Chinese citizens and companies should be tightened."

