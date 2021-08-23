ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Karachi acid attack: Victim says former husband harassed her

INP 23 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The acid attack victim in the Saeedabad Town said Sunday her former husband awaited outside her residence when she left for work, he chased her when she suspected an ambush and tried running.

The suspect has been arrested and the female victim demands justice by most stringent punishment for his crimes. I stepped outside of my house and found my ex-husband sitting idly on the corner of the street, not knowing of his imminent plans, Rimsha said.

When I suspected he's planning an attack after seeing an acid bottle in his hands, I tried to run away and then he chased me, grabbed me and spilled acid on me, the 19-year-old victim said. As per details, the 19-year-old woman named Rimsha was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi's Burns Ward after her former husband thrown acid over her, leaving 40 percent burn injuries to her.

