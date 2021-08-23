Afghanistan: PIA deserves praise

It is heartening to note that country's national air carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flight operation to and from Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. It has also announced that it will try its level best to evacuate all foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

Earlier, it suspended its flight operations to Kabul for an indefinite period due to lack of security and airport staff at Kabul airport and presence of crowds on the runway. It is quite clear that the airline's decision of suspension of flight operations was aimed at protecting passengers, crew and assets.

Resumption of flights indicate that Kabul is fast returning to normality. One of the factors behind this positive development is global efforts aimed at successfully persuading Taliban to form an all-inclusive national government in Afghanistan.

Sohail Wasti (Karachi)

