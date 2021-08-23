ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran Covid deaths set new daily record as curbs lifted

AFP 23 Aug 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported more than 680 daily Covid deaths for the first time, as nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the virus were lifted. The ministry said the deaths of 684 people in the past 24 hours brought the total number of fatalities to 102,038.

Iran also registered 36,419 new infections raising the total since the pandemic started to 4,677,114.

Iranian health officials have acknowledged that the ministry's figures understate the real toll but even they make Iran the worst-hit Middle Eastern country.

Last week Iran tightened curbs to contain the spread of the virus.

The six-day restrictive measures that ended on Saturday included the closure of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops.

A nationwide ban on private car travel between provinces remains in force until August 27.

At Tehran's Tajrish Bazaar there were mixed feelings about the lifting of curbs.

"Today I went and got my (Covid) vaccine and came shopping, because I was so mentally exhausted I could no longer stay home," housewife Shamsisadat told AFP.

But salesman Salman complained that although the market was closed for six days, authorities did not impose a ban on public gatherings.

"With the market closed, people travelled" from one province to the other and interacted, he said.

The tighter regulations coincided with the commemoration on Thursday of Ashura, that marks the death in 680 of Imam Hussein.

During Ashura worshippers throng mosques and take part in processions to mourn their beloved religious figure killed in battle in Iraq.

Imam Hussein's death is the defining moment in the schism between Sunni and Shiite Muslims.

The restrictions did not apply to open-air mourning processions.

Authorities have repeatedly blamed rising Covid numbers on "unnecessary travel" and citizens flouting health protocols.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Sunday bemoaned the "extremely low" observation of health protocols even as curbs were in place.

Iran has avoided imposing a full lockdown on its 83-million-strong population, instead resorting to piecemeal measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.

Infections Iran Covid deaths new daily record nationwide restrictions

Iran Covid deaths set new daily record as curbs lifted

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.