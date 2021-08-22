ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Aug 22, 2021
Couple shot dead by 'woman's brothers'

INP 22 Aug 2021

KARACHI: A couple who contracted marriage of their choice was shot dead allegedly by the woman's brothers in the name of honour in Karachi's Site Area on Saturday. Police said the suspects stormed the couple's home near the Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital and opened fire on them, killing both on the spot.

The Kiamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said the couple got married, of their own freewill, some time back. The woman's family was unhappy with their marriage.

On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities. The suspects managed to flee the spot.

In March this year, in-laws had allegedly poisoned a couple after they tied the knot out of their own free-will in Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province.

The couple identified as Shaukat and Rukhsana, were allegedly poisoned by the bride's in-laws who were unhappy with the marriage in Ahmedpur Sharqia tehsil.

crime Karachi's Site Area Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital

