SU to reopen classes with 50pc attendance from 23rd

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses are going to reopen for physical classes with 50 percent attendance from August 23, 2021.

A notification has also been issued by the Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto.

In the first phase, the physical classes of second, fourth and final year students will be commenced while there will be online classes for first and third year, MA, MSc (Previous) and MBA students.

