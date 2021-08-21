ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA sends two more flights to Kabul

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sent two more special flights for Kabul on Friday to bring back the stranded Pakistanis and other foreign nationals.

According to details, as part of resumptions of operations to Kabul, two more PIA special flights left for Kabul on Friday to bring back stranded Pakistanis and other foreign nationals. The flights were operated on the request of Pakistan embassy in Kabul and other foreign agencies.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, himself, traveled on the first flight from Islamabad to Kabul to encourage and motivate the PIA crew who are at the forefront in this national service and on a humanitarian mission.

To the pleasant surprise of the crew, the Director-General of the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority came on the radio and welcomed the aircraft and the CEO PIA when it entered the Afghan airspace.

Later, on touchdown, CEO PIA, who was the first passenger to disembark the aircraft, was greeted by the DG Afghan Civil Aviation Authority, other Airport officials, and Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

During his brief stay in Kabul, CEO PIA met with Afghan Civil Aviation Authority officials, NATO forces' officials and had a one-on-one with the Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, discussing the arrangements to handle the flights and passengers. He also reviewed the handling arrangements and terminal services at Kabul.

PIA operated two flights, one by A320 aircraft and the other by Boeing 777 Aircraft. Around 390 passengers were brought to Islamabad from Kabul on these two flights, which included Pakistani nationals, foreign diplomats, foreign media, journalists, and World Bank employees.

It is expected that PIA will be allowed to operate more flights by the minister of aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who has instructed the officials to review flight operations to other cities of Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik foreign nationals flights for Kabul Pakistan embassy in Kabul Afghan Civil Aviation Authority

PIA sends two more flights to Kabul

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.