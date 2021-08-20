Asim Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as MOFA Spokesperson

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, a career diplomat and Pakistan's former ambassador to Thailand has replaced Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), it was announced on Friday.

Asim’s profile on MOFA’s official website says that he has served at various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Pakistan Missions abroad.

He also served as the Director-General (United Nations) from July 2014 to June 2017, Director (Security Council & Human Rights), United Nations Division, and Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Chaudhri has been posted as Pakistan’s ambassador to Australia.

The federal government had appointed Chaudhri as foreign office spokesman on August 5 last year. He has over 26 years of varied experience at the Headquarters and Pakistan Missions abroad.

Chaudhri has served at a number of key Pakistan Missions, including the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, and the High Commission for Pakistan, London.